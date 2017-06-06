MHT CET Results 2017 Check Maharashtra CET Results, Cutoff @ dtemaharashtra

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has declared the results of the state Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2017 at the official website (dtemaharashtra.gov.in) for the exams held on May 11.

Until past year state-run medical and dental colleges also used the MH CET scores for admissions.

Though the results were declared on June 3, the official website is still crashing (as on June 4, 11am) due to heavy traffic. Along with the official site you can also check your result from our site. DTE Maharashtra conducted the MHT CET 017 on May 11.

Click on it, and enter the details of registration number, date of birth etc, And click on submit button down to the details. Applied candidates can check the MHT CET Results 2017. The Aspirants are anxious to check the results now they can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Results 2017 from our website. Candidates will be asked to attend counselling based on his rank.

Click the link “MHT CET Results 2017“. Online display of MHT CET Final Merit List will be on 22 June 2017. This year even 1% of students who appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) for engineering and pharmacy courses scored 150 out of 200 marks (75%) or more in the examination.

Download your and save it for future reference.