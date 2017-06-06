Michigan State players to face sexual assault charges as investigation findings released

Jones Day said the firm was not able to determine the severity of Blackwell’s violation because he and the three players declined to speak to their investigators.

An external investigation into Michigan State’s response to two allegations of sexual assault involving four football players found that a football staff member violated the university’s Relationship Violence & Sexual Misconduct (RVSM) policy. But it’s still not clear who those players are.

MSU police investigated that incident, which took place in a young woman’s dorm room on St. Patrick’s Day in 2015. A clerk in 54B District Court in East Lansing said that will not happen Monday.

Siemon and her office did release a statement regarding that staffer and how no charges will be filed against them.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon said Monday that “three persons” were being charged in the incident, but she didn’t release details or names.

In the early morning hours of January 16, three football players allegedly assaulted a young woman at a party in an on-campus apartment. From there, the report states, Dantonio followed university policy in reporting the incident, as he did in the first case. Three investigations were launched: a criminal investigation, a Title IX investigation and an investigation into the football team as a whole.

Blackwell, however, did become aware of the matter after speaking to all three unnamed football players involved in the sexual assault claim, and failed to report this knowledge to school officials or the police.

The Title IX investigation, which is still ongoing, was outsourced by the school to former Interim Deputy Title IX Coordinator Rebecca Veidlinger.

On Monday, the firm released the findings of its investigation, which didn’t turn up any wrongdoing at the highest levels of the football program.

Last month, head coach Mark Dantonio decided not to renew Blackwell’s contract, which was set to expire May 31 after twice being extended a month at a time. We also found no evidence that senior leaders within the football program or Athletic Department attempted to impede, cover up, or obstruct the Office of Institutional Equity’s (OIE’s) investigation into the underlying incidents.

According to a statement from board chairman Brian Breslin, the board and university superiors have “ultimate confidence” in both Dantonio and Hollis moving forward, sending a message that they approve of their handling of the numerous off-field situations surrounding the football program this off-season.

Blackwell was suspended with pay on February 9 and after two one-month extensions, the university confirmed last week that Dantonio decided not to renew Blackwell’s contract, effectively ending his employment with Michigan State. He has not responded to requests for comment. He served as director of college advancement and performance. An MSU spokesman identified Curtis Blackwell as the staff member to Detroit Free Press sports writer Chris Solari.

A report like Jones Day’s is limited in what it can provide.

. Dantonio also looped in his boss, athletic director Mark Hollis, and other administrators but took no further action – the appropriate move so as not to interfere with or attempt to influence the investigation, according to school guidelines.