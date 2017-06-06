Microsoft OneDrive will support the NEW Files app in Apple’s iOS 11

A new “Today” section is powered by a team of full-time editors around the world who give insights into the latest trending apps with a “passion for what’s next”. There will be a predictive feature too, for apps used frequently. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced the new feature as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. But of course, iPhone users are excluded for now. The speaker is similar to cheaper devices from Amazon and Google.

More specifically, the drag and drop feature is made possible by an expanded dock that can hold more applications than the previous version under iOS 10.

Apple Music will let you play music in multiple rooms through different speakers, thanks to the new AirPlay 2 protocol.

Photos. To save memory while preserving quality, Photos will store images and videos using compression standards called HEIC and HEVC, respectively. The company also launched a new configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar that starts at a cheaper $1,299. While numerous rumored iOS 11 features we were excited about failed to make an appearance – there’s no Dark Mode option, for instance – we did see a number of new features that should make the iOS user experience much more useful and intuitive. The SDK will enable “fast and stable motion tracking” that allows objects to be placed in real space. “It will reinvent home audio”, boasted Apple CEO Tim Cook.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote on Monday, the company unleashed a two-hour storm of announcements, including both new hardware and software feature upgrades.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro. This is the basic protection it fought so hard to protect during an October 2015 court order that requested Federal Bureau of Investigation access to unlock and decrypt an iPhone 5C linked to a San Bernardino, California shooting spree. And when on the road, you’ll also be able to watch your speed, because speed limits are coming to Maps, along with guidance to tell you which lane you’ll need to change into next.

Over the past few years, Apple has faced uphill competition from peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, PayPal, Square Cash and Facebook Messages.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014. Once money is transferred, it will be transferred to an Apple Pay cash card that can be sent to friends, family, or deposited directly into the bank.

WatchOS 4 will also bring updates to the watch’s fitness tracking, including a new user interface for the workout app and new integrations with gym equipment manufacturers.

Microsoft will be sharing more details as iOS 11 nears release, this fall. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos. The next iOS will give Siri deep learning capabilities. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. The company says that user data will be synced across all devices with end-to-end encryption.