Mideast crisis: Arab nations cut ties with Qatar

“I think what we’re witnessing is a growing list of disbelief in the countries for some time, and they’ve bubbled up to take action in order to have those differences addressed”, he said.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government also cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

A research note from aviation thinktank CAPA – Centre for Aviation said Saudi Arabia was not a signatory to the multilateral “Transit Agreement” and was therefore within its rights to withdraw access to its airspace. It also exerts regional influence by sponsoring the Al Jazeera television network, which has angered the Saudi bloc with its criticism of autocratic governments-except Qatar’s-and sympathy for the Muslim Brotherhood, especially in Egypt.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Iran saw America pulling the strings.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened by Trump’s visit, which saw the new president clearly align USA interests with Riyadh and lash out at Iran.

A State Department spokesperson reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Qatar Monday, saying that the USA “relationship with Qatar is strong. all of our partnerships in the Gulf are incredibly important and we count on the parties to find a way to resolve their differences sooner rather than later”. The countries in the region need to evaluate their relations on the basis of unity and solidarity rather that unfounded news and allegations, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın said in a statement.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers, has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain until further notice.

The Qatar Stock Exchange tumbled eight percent on opening and eventually closed down 7.58 percent.

Qatar’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for dialogue and insisted ties to the U.S. would remain strong despite a diplomatic storm that has seen Saudi Arabia and others cut ties with Doha. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

“After the Riyadh summit, you had everyone coming together to address common challenges and the first thing the Saudis and UAE do is pick a fight amongst themselves”, said Andrew Bowen, a Gulf expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

It’s Qatar’s backing for the Brotherhood, which has been more associated with electoral politics than violence in recent years, that’s most sharply divided the two camps and has triggered past arguments between them. “Qatar Airways may find it has few friends among its neighbours during the turmoil, but competitors would be unwise to assume Qatar’s growth story faces a slowdown”.

It took a major gamble on the Muslim Brotherhood, supporting its brief stint in power in Egypt as well as the group’s Islamist offshoots in the region, including Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The dispute comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia and called for a united Muslim front against extremism.

The diplomats returned later that year, but the rift between the Arab nations and Qatar never mended. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.