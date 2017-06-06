Mischa Barton restraining order granted

It’s been a busy few days for attorney Lisa Bloom, who on Friday held a press conference with client Kathy Griffin about her decapitated-Trump photo controversy, and today saw her win a decisive legal victory on behalf of Mischa Barton.

Human rights attorney Lisa Bloom said Mischa, 31, won a permanent restraining order against her ex, named in court papers as Jon Zacharias, after a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“I congratulate you all”. Outside court, Barton said she was pleased with the agreement. “It is now under review (the police report) and they are going to establish what entity of the department is going to conduct a throughout and formal investigation”.

In March, Commissioner Laura Hymowitz granted the British-born former “The O.C” actress temporary restraining orders against Zacharias and another former boyfriend, 39-year-old Adam Shaw. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. They also were directed to not disseminate the naked images or show them to anyone else. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever”, Bloom tweeted on Monday, with a photograph of herself and Barton smiling outside of the courthouse.In a statement obtained by people.com, Bloom said: “Mischa did not consent to the release of any such photos or videos. The suit added that Zacharias was trying to sell the tapes for $500,000.

Now she has struck a deal with Zacharias, which has been signed by a judge.

Barton contended both men are in need of money and might sell the photos to do so. I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. “It would hurt my career and I would be publicly embarrassed”. “Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California”.

Bloom said she does not believe the case against Shaw will be resolved before a hearing on that matter is scheduled Wednesday.

“Somebody came up to me on the street … and said there’s something I need to tell you and I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it”, she said. The actress now feels empowered and can celebrate a victory, Bloom said.