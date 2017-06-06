Missing girl’s body found in creek; homicide suspected

The deceased body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found near Interstate 10, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pensacola News Journal (https://goo.gl/DpIlXw ) reports that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced Monday evening that Naomi Jones had been found by fishermen.

Naomi Jones was last seen at her home at Aspen Village Apartments at around noon on Wednesday.

Morgan says homicide is suspected, but no arrests have been made.

“I don’t care why, you killed one of my citizens, that’s all I care about”, a visibly upset Morgan said, responding to questions about a motive.

“It’s a moment like this on life that I am reminded that life is completely and totally unfair”.

ECSO investigators are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a more definitive timeline of when she left her home.

“We want to solve this crime and bring to justice the person who took Naomi’s life”, Morgan said.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including scores of volunteers, have spent the past several days searching for Jones.