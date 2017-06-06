Modi inaugurates India’s longest river bridge

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated India’s longest bridge – the 9.15 km long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the River Brahmaputra, in Assam on May 26.

– To the total cost of the project is Rs 2,056 crore.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards the people of the country, that they let us form a government and gave me an opportunity to serve them as a “pradhan sevak”, Prime Minister Modi said”. The bridge is 3.55 kilometres longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, travelled in a cavalcade on the bridge for about two km towards Sadiya before returning to Dhola.

The over 9.2 km long Dhola-Sadiya bridge, built on the Lohit river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, will connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The bridge is an engineering marvel and is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60 tonne battle tank, which will also be a plus point for quick movement of military troops and artillery.

” The bridge has been named after celebrated Assamese musician, poet and lyricist, Bhupen Hazarika“.

If the Vajpayee government had returned to power in 2004, you would have got it 10 years ago.

“But in the last three years, the government has been working to realise Vajpayee’s dream”, Modi said. “Farmers’ income should be doubled by 2022, it’s time to increase our progress gradually”, the Prime Minister said while addressing the crowd here. “He approved. Then soon Government at Centre changed and the work on the bridge kept on getting delayed”, said the Prime Minister. According to the report, India had become a net exporter by exporting electricity of around 6,444 million units to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the year 2016-17.

The PM said the government was now keen to develop inland waterways on the Brahmaputra river.

“This bridge will open the doors for economic development of India’s north-east on a big scale. If we can make this a tourist hub, the economy of this region will benefit a lot”, he added.