More Than 1500 Injured in Stampede at Italian Soccer Game

Thousands of Juventus fans turned up at a watch party in Piazza San Carlo on Saturday to watch the Italian side face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

Up to 1,400 people were injured in the Italian city of Turin at a stampede during a public screening of the Champions League final, local media reported on Sunday quoting emergency services.

Chaos was triggered in the piazza, leading to 1,500 injuries.

At least two people, including a seven-year-old child, were seriously hurt in the incident.

The collapse of a railing, combined with firecrackers being set off, is said to have generated the noise which sparked the panic.

Three of the attendees are in critical condition, including what Deadspin reports is a 7-year-old boy with an apparent head injury.

Bags and shoes were left scattered on the ground as people ran screaming out of the square. “We don’t understand what has happened but it looked like a real bomb”.

Some of the injuries occurred after a railing around the entrance to an underground vehicle park beneath the square gave way under the weight of the crush.

“It was like being at Heysel”, one said, referring to the stadium disaster before the 1985 European Cup final between Liverpool and Juve which claimed the lives of 39 fans. “Everyone just trampled over me”.

Fellow supporter Filippo took refuge in a restaurant in a neighbouring square.

Filippo, who took refuge in a restaurant in a neighboring square, said: “They gave us something to drink and we stayed there until it was calm outside and we went back to find the shoe my daughter had lost”.

“It was very stressful”, added Gaetan.