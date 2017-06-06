Morgan confident of avoiding repeat NZ thrashing

England reached a breaking point in February 2015 when their hosts dished out an uncompromising lesson with an eight-wicket annihilation in Wellington which took less than half the scheduled 100 overs. That day, Tim Southee took seven wickets and Brendon McCullum smashed 77 from 25 balls as England were beaten before the floodlights had even come on.

Eoin Morgan is confident England can match New Zealand man for man in Cardiff – unlike in the embarrassing defeat against the same opponents in their last meeting at a global one-day worldwide tournament. “He’s arguably the calmest man alive”, said New Zealand seamer Trent Boult of Williamson.

After a comfortable outing in the tournament-opener, title favourite England is set to face a much stiffer test against New Zealand in a crucial game here on Tuesday.

“Especially in the last two years, despite England’s vastly different approach to white-ball cricket, games between the two teams have been very tight, and I expect another close, well-contested encounter”. England will look to strengthen its semifinal chances with a second successive win while New Zealand will be desperate for a victory after its first match against Australia was rained out.

In fact, up to five of that World Cup team may again be in action – including Steven Finn, who was smashed for 49 in two overs principally by the subsequently-retired McCullum. “We come into this tournament full of confidence”.

But Morgan and Trevor Bayliss will be without Chris Woakes after the in-form all-rounder suffered a side strain in the win over Bangladesh.

He could come straight back into the side if, as happened at the Oval, England opt against playing a specialist spinner, with the short straight boundaries in Cardiff often tough to defend for slow bowlers.

“Finny is one of those guys, and I’d have no hesitation in playing him tomorrow if we felt it was the right thing to do”.

Some of the England players were present near when the London Bridge terror attack occurred on Saturday night (3 June) that saw a speeding van ram into pedestrians walking on the pavement, killing six people and injuring 50.

Morgan, asked if the players could concentrate on the job at hand, cited the way England had defeated South Africa in a bilateral series ODI in Leeds just two days after the Manchester attack as evidence they could do that.

“Ben came through it again the other day, bowling more overs than we intended bowling him but I think we are almost there”, Morgan said.

“Obviously the guys are chatting about it constantly because it’s not very far from where we stayed and a lot of us live near to where it happened”.

The ICC indicated security measures had been enhanced after the Manchester attack and Morgan was happy with the arrangements that had been put in place for his side.

“I haven’t spoken to any players from other teams in the tournament”.