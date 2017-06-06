Multiple Deaths Reported in Orlando Workplace Shooting

Five persons, including a woman, were killed at a workplace in the USA city of Orlando when a disgruntled former employee went on a shooting spree before killing himself. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said. The gunman “had a negative relationship with” at least one of the victims.

Officials said the situation has been contained and the scene has been “stabilized”.

He had a minor police record and no association with any subversive or terrorist group, Demings said.

Authorities had no reports of any specific threats the gunman made to people at the company or anyone else, Banks said.

Searching for a motive, deputies cordoned off a trailer park in Maitland, where Neumann lived alone in a mobile home on a busy road next to a funeral home, a used vehicle lot and a dog-grooming business.

“What this is at this point is likely a workplace violence incident”, Demings said. Deputies responded to today’s shooting at the Fiamma Inc building on Forsyth Road in Orlando around 8am.

Mr Demings added: “This is a sad day once again for us in Orange County”.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before”, Gov. Rick Scot said in a statement.

The sheriff said officers were dispatched within 45 seconds and arrived two minutes later. “We’ll be working with Orange County to determine the reason for the shooting”.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, of Orlando, was in the bathroom when she heard gunshots. They occurred at a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles. Adams said. “That’s shocking”.

This latest shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which also took place in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there are “multiple fatalities” in a “tragic incident”. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history with 49 people killed by a gunman in the early morning hours of June 12.