Multiple fatalities reported after shooting at Orlando business

“If people see something that seems abnormal, they need to say something”, Orlando Mayor Teresa Jacobs added.

Several people have reportedly been killed in a deadly shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

Deputies found four people dead inside the business.

The incident comes one week before the first anniversary of a terrorist attack on an Orlando nightclub in which 49 people died.

Authorities had no reports of any specific threats the gunman made to people at the company or anyone else, Banks said.

Seven other people, who were inside the building when the shooter opened fire, escaped unhurt after the police responded in “two minutes”.

The sheriff’s office, however, said the situation was “contained and stable”, indicating that the shooting was over and no gunman was on the loose.

Police said Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road and sniffer dogs were seen searching the area.

Authorities had confronted him once before at the Fiamma Inc. awning factory, when he was accused of battering a co-worker in June 2014. Fiamma is an Italy-based manufacturer of accessories for motor vehicles.

The suspected shooter was sacked from the company in April, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference Monday morning. He was not charged in that case.

“All she kept saying was he was holding a gun and told her to get out”, Gomez said. “My boss is dead”.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement, “Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before”. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

The victims of the shooting have not been identified. Demings said he would hold another news conference Monday at 1 p.m. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.

The latest government statistics indicate that fatal workplace shootings have ticked upward in the United States.

“It’s a sad day for us once again in Orange County”, he said.