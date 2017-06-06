Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Broker Price Targets For The Coming Week

Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 355,266 shares. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.01B company. While for the next 5 years, the growth estimate is -55.1%. They now have a Dollars 34 price target on the stock.

About 843,985 shares traded. It has underperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 113.89% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. The expected MUR’s profit could reach $8.37M giving the stock 120.30 P/E in the case that $0.05 earnings per share is reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has the market capitalization of $4.13 Billion.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil company. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q4 2016. The company now has a Return on Equity of -0.4% and a Return on Investment of -1.1%. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 52,969 shares in its portfolio. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,900 shares. Finally, KLR Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 283,026 shares. Murphy Oil Corp now has $4.23 billion valuation. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 673 shares. Grace And White New York stated it has 341,464 shares. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Therefore 100% are positive.

Several analysts have released their opinion on Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), with 2 analysts believing it is a strong buy. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). On Monday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. As of December 31, 2016, Murphy’s principal exploration and production activities were conducted in the United States by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-USA (Murphy Expro USA), in Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, and Vietnam by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-International (Murphy Expro International) and its subsidiaries, and in Western Canada. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Agricole.

Insider Trades for Murphy Oil Corporation show that the latest trade was made on 9 May 2017 where Theus (Caroline G), the Director completed a transaction type “Buy” in which 19724 shares were traded at a price of $0. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 31 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 11.

Ratings analysis reveals 60% of Inphi’s analysts are positive. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 35,083 shares. Murphy Oil Co. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 7 by Northland Capital. As per Wednesday, September 28, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 2. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co owns 355,266 shares. Moreover, Ahl Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Signature Financial Management Inc sold 176,853 shares as Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)’s stock declined 4.52%. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 15.90% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. According to the past 5 years report, the company on average reported 82.80% year-over-year EPS growth and sales growth was recorded at 54.80%.