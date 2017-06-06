Murray into French Open QF with 650th career win

After securing her first appearance in last 16 at Roland Garros, Pliskova, placed third on WTA world rankings, still felt that she was not at her best level.

The match was suspended a night earlier after the first set because of rain.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

PARIS World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame an bad start to beat unheralded Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Isner was the last U.S. man in the draw of 11 who entered the tournament.

She played her typically safe style for much of the match, winding up with 15 fewer unforced errors than No. 8 Kuznetsova.

Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Murray got past the 29th-seeded del Potro 7-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Nishikori beat Murray in a dramatic five-setter 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 previous year to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

Global star Kei Nishikori will start as heavy favourite against 67th-ranked Chung Hyeon ― but if the South Korean can spring a surprise, the sport’s regional profile may well benefit.

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova and Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina advanced to the women’s singles fourth round of the French Open tennis championships here, after defeating Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Poland’s Magda Linette, respectively, on Sunday.

Edmund and Anderson engaged in a tense war for the right to take a berth in the fourth round, but it was the latter who proved his credentials, lasting longer than his British foe to clinch a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win.

The only other two women with a Grand Slam trophy on their resumes who made it to the fourth round – Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur – lost earlier Sunday to women without one.

In men’s action, nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic both won in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals in Paris for the 11th time, equaling Roger Federer’s record for the professional era. That happened less than an hour after defending champion Garbine Muguruza was beaten 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 by 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.