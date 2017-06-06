Nadal, Djokovic can set up French Open semifinal showdown

Paris: Romanian third seed Simona Halep and Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina defeated Spaniard Carla Suarez and Croatia’s Petra Martic respectively to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals of the French Open tennis championships here on Monday.

Men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray recorded the 650th victory in career as he beat Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

The Japanese star recovered from a awful start to beat veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in the French Open fourth round to reach a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final.

This marks Murray’s seventh overall trip to the round of eight at Roland Garros.

“I couldn’t do anything first set but I tried to play a little more aggressive sometimes”, Nishikori said. It’s a matter of attitude. I think we were both very tense.

“The draw looked fairly tough in the beginning, but now you’d have to say you’d be somewhat surprised if he didn’t get to the semis if not the final”.

The world number 97 had only won one match at the majors before this year’s Roland Garros but she was the better player in the first set with Pliskova hitting just four winners.

But there were 38 unforced errors, too, compared to just 14 for Murray, who kept his shots deep from the start to prevent Khachanov stepping into the court, and defended brilliantly. The 26-year-old led 5-2 in the final set before Svitolina rallied to race away with the last five games.However, it has been a dream run for Martic, from playing playing qualifiers at a pocket-money claycourt tournament on sub-standard courts in Italy to reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

“Obviously there was a bad tragedy in London, and in Manchester six or seven days ago”.

“I’m sure everybody will join me in sharing their thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected by this”.

“Obviously we want things to keep getting better, and I appreciate people coming to the tennis, creating a great atmosphere”.

Tomas Berdych – knocked out by Khachanov in the second round – has parted company with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

“I was expecting a tough game against a very good claycourt player”, Halep said. It was hard conditions.

“But each match I feel like I played better”. But I hit the ball pretty well for the most part. “I’ve come a long way the past 10 days or so”.

Nishikori, who advanced through a five-set thriller on Sunday, had to come back from one set down to see off Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Wawrinka had only a bit more trouble, eliminating the last Frenchman, No. 15 Gael Monfils, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Cilic reached his first quarterfinal here after South African Kevin Anderson was forced to retire while trailing 6-3, 3-0.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can set up a semifinal showdown with victories.

Kei Nishikori can’t remember beating Andy Murray at the U.S. Open, ahead of their French Open quarter-final.

But it was Gonzalez and Young who eventually prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4).