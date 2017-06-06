NASA Announces Mission To The Sun

This photo taken from the Skylab space station on December 19, 1973, shows one of the most spectacular solar flares ever recorded.

The US space agency NASA announced this week that the first-ever mission to touch the sun is due to be launched next year.

The US space agency said, the mission aims to brush by the sun, coming closer than any spacecraft in history to its scorching heat and radiation in order to reveal how stars are made.

NASA next year will send a spacecraft closer to the sun than any has ever ventured, to help scientists forecast potentially catastrophic solar storms that could shut down Earth’s power grid and cause as much as $2 trillion in damage in the USA alone.

These instruments will be used during its trajectory, which will see it use seven Venus flybys over almost seven years to gradually shrink its orbit around the run, coming as close as 3.7 million miles to the sun.

Today’s event was in honor of astrophysicist Eugene Parker, a pioneer of solar wind research.

The mission is scheduled to end in June 2025.

Parker Solar Probe is on track for launch during a 20-day window that opens on July 31, 2018, NASA said.

The probe will fly to within four million miles of the sun’s surface.

United States space agency NASA has revealed to the world its intentions of touching the Sun – not literally – through a mission called Solar Probe Plus.

Parker Solar Probe – formerly known as Solar Probe Plus – will venture seven times closer than any previous spacecraft, Fox said. The probe will need to endure extreme radiation and heat as it ventures into the outer part of the sun’s atmosphere, the corona. I’m sure that there will be some surprises.

Researchers hope their findings will help us get better at forecasting potentially risky space weather.

To protect the vehicle on its trip, it will be equipped with a carbon composite heat shield almost five inches thick, which should protect it while it takes scientific readings regarding the sun’s magnetic fields, monitors the solar wind, and snaps photos.

The probe will reach speeds of 430,000 miles per hour and face temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit in the corona, Time said. He theorized that the sun constantly sends out a flow of particles and energy called the solar wind. That is about eight times closer than any other spacecraft has been before, according to NASA.