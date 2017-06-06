NASA to launch solar probe

Parker also theorized an explanation for the superheated solar atmosphere, the corona, which is – contrary to what was expected by physics laws – hotter than the surface of the sun itself.

A new NASA mission aims to brush by the sun, coming closer than any spacecraft in history to its scorching heat and radiation in order to reveal how stars are made, the USA space agency said Wednesday, May 31.

Parker Solar Probe will travel seven times closer to the sun than any previous spacecraft, Fox said.

The last time a spacecraft came close to the star’s surface was in 1976, when Helios 2 achieved perihelion – point of the orbit at which it was closest to the Sun – 43 million kilometres.

Traveling at a speed of 430,000 miles per hour, the spacecraft will move fast – like going from New York City to Tokyo in less than a minute.

One of the largest recorded solar storms occurred in September 1859 when in the space of two days, telegraph systems throughout North America and Europe failed, giving some operators electric shocks, according to the National Research Council’s Committee on the Societal and Economic Impacts of Severe Space Weather Events.

Parker Solar Probe mission scientist Nicola Fox of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) said that the Parker Solar Probe will bring along a chip that contains photos of Parker and a copy of his 1958 solar-wind paper.

NASA has embarked on many successful missions-from rocketing astronauts to the moon to launching the first spacecraft to reach interstellar space. “You can see the sun is shining, you can see the birds are singing”.

Parker believed there was high speed matter and magnetism constantly escaping the Sun, and that it affected the planets and space throughout our solar system.

Initially called Solar Probe Plus, the mission was renamed after the astrophysicist Eugene Parker, 89, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago. “I’m very excited to be personally involved honoring a great man and his unprecedented legacy”.

“We want to measure the environment there and find what the heating processes really are that make the corona hot and accelerate the solar wind“, said NASA chief scientist Thomas Zurbuchen.

