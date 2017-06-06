NASCAR Monster Energy Series Predictions: Coca-Cola 600 5/28/17

“When I looked up and seen the 3 at the top of the board, at the Coke 600, knowing my grandson was in it, how special it was for all the fans, that’s when I got emotional”, Childress said. And when he ran out, I figured I’d go back in and save where I was lifting and it worked out.

Dillon and his crew had a little fun celebrating on the infield grass afterward.

“I used to dread coming here”, Truex said of the 1.5-mile track. “I drove my butt off but it wasn’t meant to be”.

Earnhardt’s best chance to win here came in 2011 when he ran out of gas on turn four of the final lap while leading the race. Matt Kenseth won this race a year ago.

The 27-year-old Dillon stretched his fuel 70 laps to earn his first victory in his 133rd Cup start.

“It was a good 30 minutes to an hour, just to get to 4-85 and then go home”, Grayson said. “It’s so special to see that 3 on top of the board and know that my grandson is in the vehicle”.

“I’m so proud”, Childress said.

“I saw some fire, tried to get stopped and get out of the way and I guess Brad got in my oil and couldn’t get slowed down, so I hate it. Man, it is so just ridiculous”. I don’t want to quit running it until I win.

“They made an announcement that there was heavy severe storms in the area and they were asking everybody to leave the stands and take some cover”, said Michael O’Malley, a race goer.

Teammates Truex Jr. and Jones followed, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick, JGR’s Daniel Suarez and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“All in all, it was a great night”, Truex Jr. said. Third year in a row we led the most laps. That’s tough to swallow. Can’t say enough about my team, what they continue to do.

NASCAR is trying to inject some excitement into the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where recent races have been relatively predictable, even boring: When a lead auto breaks free from the pack, it’s been almost impossible to catch. Just as in all the other regular-season races, points will be awarded to the top 10 drivers at the end of each stage and the victor of each stage will be awarded a playoff point, with the regular five playoff points and all drivers earning regular-season points at the end of the race. Get out of his auto and come talk to me. Instead, he started 39th when he couldn’t take a qualifying lap Thursday because of trouble clearing inspection.

Truex took the lead for the final time with 67 laps left, sweeping past Busch to move out front.

With two laps to go, Johnson sputtered and settled into 17th place as Dillon – who also steered clear of a pit stop down the stretch – coasted the final two laps and become the seventh first-time Cup Series victor in Coca-Cola 600 history.

Dillon closed racing’s biggest day with the surprise victory, following Sebastian Vettel’s win in Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix and Takura Sato’s victory in the Indy 500.

Busch is now 0 for 27 in Cup races here. Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 Chevrolet appeared to slough the part that Elliott ran over, sending flames shooting from Elliott’s left front wheel well. Thats not a bad idea since Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion, has won more Cup Series races at CMS than any driver. He ran in the teens most of the night before finishing 10th.