Nashville Predators fans taunt Penguins goalie with ‘You suck’ chants

“To give them the opportunity on the power play, my feeling or at least my observation coaching these guys, is when they have success on the power play, it helps their overall game, their 5-on-5 game as well”.

And considering the incredible build-up to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and Predators in Nashville, that’s really saying something. The Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins in Gam. Crosby has just three assists with no goal yet despite having 23 points this postseason. Then Gaudreau, who scored his first career National Hockey League goal in Game 1, scored 42 seconds later to put Nashville ahead with his wrister from the high slot, taking advantage of a screen by Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to beat Murray glove-side.

Crosby and Malkin have a shot apiece, and Crosby tied it up at 1-1 with his first goal this series at 15:57.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his first goal in the series after not getting a shot on goal in Game 3.

“He likes the attention and things like that so I mean if he wants to make stuff up, . what can I do?” When it was all over, the Predators would win 5-1 to cut Pittsburgh’s best-of-seven series lead to 2-1, and Smashville had officially said “howdy” to the rest of the hockey world.

Anyone who missed the first viewing party can come to the Capitol Theatre on Monday night to watch game 4. “He was terrific. I said that after Game 2”.

“They killed that penalty late in the second and then scored”, he said. That included Chris Kunitz, Patric Hornqvist and Matt Cullen each getting a 10-minute misconduct all in the final five minutes of the loss. Rain kept the crowd outside from reaching the more than 50,000 who turned Saturday night for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee.

The Predators lost Game 1 despite playing well enough to win, and in Game 2 were buried by three disastrous minutes. “I thought tonight of all nights, we generated the most chances of the highest quality”. They ruled Gaudreau’s wraparound attempt slid the puck just over the line before Murray stopped it, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead 3:45 into the second. During a break in action when most fans rush to the bathroom or hit the concessions, Predators fans waved their towels and erupted in a full-throated “Let’s Go Preds!” chant.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby and Malkin simply command a lot of attention, and he doesn’t want to interfere with their instincts on when to pass or shoot.

Before the puck was even dropped, the arena was near capacity when both teams took to the ice for warm-ups. “They’ve produced consistently for this team all year long and throughout the course of these playoffs. I believe we will”.

The Penguins have been particularly poor on power plays, going 0-for-3 on Saturday in Nashville and only 1-for-13 overall in the series.

And while he said he wanted his team to tighten up their play at the back, he seemed content with letting his defensemen join the attack – or even lead it.

Notes: Smith is the 18th different Nashville player to score a goal this postseason, and Ekholm became the 19th.

“I have puck like one second, they jump to me”, Malkin said.

They also might get center Nick Bonino back. His injured left foot is keeping him out of a second straight game.

Josi also had two assists.

“Gotta rep my boy, P.K.”, said the Uber driver, Frederick, a longtime Predators fan who concisely predicted what might happen if the Predators win it all. “They capitalized on our mistakes, and we have to do the same”.