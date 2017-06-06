Nashville Predators win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, 4-1

Of course, based on the Nashville Predators’ 4-1 win against the Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday in Nashville, there was only one goalie now worthy of the award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins needed more from their stars.

Sidney Crosby, who had scored a goal in the first period in every game of this series, answered the Predators goal 66 seconds after the Preds’ goal. Minutes after Rinne’s flurry of stops, Viktor Arvidsson broke a 15-game goal drought to give Nashville a 3-1 lead and effectively put the game out of reach. Nashville was 2 of 3 on the power play in Game 3.

Rinne denied chance after chance after Crosby’s goal, many of them saves that the 6-foot-5 Finn struggled to make in Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh. This was probably Pittsburgh’s best game of the Cup final, a show of desperation and smarts, and they still wound up swimming in an ocean of sound from the giddy, howling, pro wrestling-style Nashville crowd.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Pittsburgh. We did a good job of that tonight. “He definitely belongs, and he’s been a huge part of our success”. The only other player to have his first three National Hockey League goals for the Stanley Cup Final was Johnny Harms with the Chicago Black Hawks in 1944, according to Elias Sports Bureau. They do have an advantage if the final three games make it a seven-game series.

Pekka Rinne, who had taken most of the blame for Nashville losing the first two games of this final, is the main reason why the Predators, who outscored the Penguins 9-2 at home, are now heading back to Pittsburgh with the best-of-seven series deadlocked 2-2.

Pekka Rinne resembled the Conn Smythe contender he was billed as before the series, adding 23 saves to improve to 9-1 at home in these playoffs. “It’s a great feeling”. On the other side, their own power play didn’t score on two chances, but generated three shots. The goal was his first in the Stanley Cup Final since June 4, 2009, a span of 12 games, but it wasn’t enough as the Penguins lost two straight for the second time this postseason.

“I feel like we should go there with a lot of confidence, play our game, use our speed and play the same way we play at home”, Rinne told NBC’s Pierre McGuire after the game.

After the first intermission, the Preds surged on both offense and defense.

“That’s all I wanted for my birthday”, Fisher said afterward of the big win. The puck just crossed the goal line under the outstretched sick of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray before he shoved it away.

The Penguins pulled into a tie a little more than a minute later when Sidney Crosby scored on a breakaway, making it 1-all late in the opening period.

No one challenged Crosby’s goal, which came on a backhander after faking a slap shot. Crosby faked a shot from behind the left face-off circle before moving in and finding the back of the net courtesy of a backhanded shot that bounced off the right post and off Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne.

“I think he’s done an incredible job”. “I wasn’t certain. When I heard the horn, I sort of thought it was in”. Jake Guentzel then crashed the net, got the loose puck after it deflected off Roman Josi’s stick and whacked at it.

Crosby, who scored Pittsburgh’s only goal, finished the game with four shots. He also mentioned how coaching had changed and creativity had been turned into a two-way game – “two of the better defensive players today are Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, and they’re 19 years old and 20 years old”, he said. “He was awesome again today and when they had their chances, when our system broke down, Peks was there for us”. The second goal, he almost made a sprawling save, and at first the referee thought he did. It’s harder to score 40 goals now than it was when we played, and I’m the first guy to acknowledge that.