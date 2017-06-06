National Football League approves player-friendly rules changes

The rule change comes amid complaints about the number of additional plays forced upon teams while playing a 15-minute overtime period, with special consideration given to teams playing their next games on short rest.

There are way too many injuries to not allow more players to come back from injured reserve.

Those approved types of celebrations, allowed after scores, are illustrated in the letter in GIF form. There were two ties in 2016, one between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals and the other a week later between the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL’s Spring League Owners Meeting in Chicago produced several key rule changes that will go into effect immediately.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Tuesday the league will relax rules on celebrations, permitting spontaneous moments after touchdowns and big plays which previously led to penalties and fines.

Fans will be able to enjoy “elaborate multi-player performances” after touchdowns and scorers will be allowed to make “snow angels” by lying on their backs after scoring, for example, he adds.

Some celebrations, however, will still be penalized.

The NFL also made provisions to “leaping”.

Celebrations that include offensive gestures like twerking, those that delay the game, and those aimed at an opponent will still incur penalties, ESPN reported. Instead of one round of cuts after their third preseason game and then their final cuts coming after the fourth preseason game, all of the Vikings’ roster reduction moves will now happen after their fourth and final game of the preseason.

That does not mean that anything goes, though. The approved rule change should also create a frantic period between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season, as 1,200 players will become available for practice squads and potentially a roster spot on another team. We also took important steps on health and safety, including approving new rules prohibiting the “leaper” block attempt-a top priority from our players.