NATO Chief Confirms Trump Is ‘Absolutely’ Committed

Three of Trump’s top advisers and cabinet leaders-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson-had all worked on the address Trump was to deliver at NATO headquarters in Brussels, and they included language reaffirming the USA commitment to Article 5, the provision in the NATO treaty about collective defense, per Politico.

However, Politico reported Monday that even though the draft of Trump’s speech prepared that morning had the collective defense language included, Trump never read any of it at the actual event.

Reported by Politico news site on Monday, the revelation, which had gone uncontested by the White House for most part of the day, sent shock waves through the United States foreign policy establishment and is bound to worry governments around the world about who to deal with in this White House. No Indian official has met Trump yet.

The three national security officials – Mattis, Tillerson and McMaster – had believed till the day before that the speech would include that line.

In his speech, Trump said that America would “never forsake the friends that stood by our side” after 9/11, but did not explicitly lend his support to Article 5, in a break from every president since Harry S. Truman when speaking before North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters, according to Business Insider.

President Donald Trump’s speech at the opening of NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels was not the one that his national security team worked on, to their surprise and disappointment, Politico reports.

What is not yet known for certain is if Trump removed that section fully of his own accord or if Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller pushed for the move.

“The failure to say something has had a very risky and damaging effect on the most successful military alliance in history”, Strobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton, told Politico.

And they were not told that Trump wouldn’t mention Article 5, only finding out as he delivered the address on May 25, Politico reported.