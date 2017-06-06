NATO chief: Trump’s ‘absolutely’ committed to alliance

President Donald Trump ignored advice from his top national security officials when, in a recent speech in Brussels, he refused to reaffirm U.S. commitment to a key clause of the military alliance that commits member nations to treat an attack on any one of them as an attack on all of them.

Stoltenberg pointed to the USA moving to ramp up its military presence in Europe as proof of Trump’s new position. We will have more training, more equipment, more infrastructure.

Whatever the explanation for Trump’s unexpected speech – and those two seem at least plausible – it’s opened a rift in his administration and suggests that the “cooler heads” advising the White House on national security, running the USA military and diplomatic corps, can not prevail on Trump when Trump wants to Trump.

“Collective defence means that an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.”

Five sources told Politico on Monday that US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson worked with Trump on the speech for weeks and pushed hard for the Article 5 language to be included after viewing later drafts in which it had been taken out.

“He has, in meetings with me and publicly when I met him in the White House last month, stated that he’s committed to NATO”, Stoltenberg said on CBS’ “Face the Nation“. “I’ve seen some of the questions I’ve gotten from you guys, but there’s 100 percent commitment to Article 5”. All NATO members had already individually joined the coalition however.

Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview later Sunday that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation could do more to counter threats from groups like ISIS.

It is not clear if Trump made the decision himself to remove an Article 5 endorsement, or if White House advisors outside of the foreign policy team yanked the reference from the speech.

“Of course we believe in Article 5”, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told CNN’s State of the Union.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton did not dispute the account, telling Politico that Trump’s presence at the summit was an inherent show of support for Article 5.

Instead, Trump used the speech largely to lecture representatives from almost two dozen member countries for not meeting their “financial obligations” to increase defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product.

“Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense”, Mr. Trump said. We have started to increase, and more Allies will reach the 2% target this year or next year.