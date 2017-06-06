NBA Finals 2017: Warriors surge to 2-0 lead

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals past year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, seated from left, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith sit on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warri.

The unbeaten Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown – “My guy did OK while I was gone”, Kerr said with a grin.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. “That’s what he does”.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more risky this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

The back-to-back MVP had a triple-double in the playoffs for the first time in 72 tries, finishing with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Love and LeBron James have combined for 27 for the Cavaliers.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game. Now it’s about avoiding the infamy that would come with having just one ring after three years of historic domination in the regular season. That’s two more than the Warriors had as a team in Game 1.

“We definitely have a sense of what they’re capable of, and we felt like a lot of times tonight we played better basketball”, Love said.

The best early sign for the Warriors: Klay Thompson, who was 3 for 16 in Game 1, connected on two consecutive possessions. The only teams to rally from 2-0 down in The Finals are Boston (over the L.A. Lakers) in 1969, Portland (over Philadelphia) in 1977, Miami (over Dallas) in 2006. and of course, Cleveland over the Warriors last season.

But when Steph Curry toyed with James in the third quarter of the 132-113 win on Sunday at Oracle Arena, pulling him from the perimeter to the paint and sneaking that right-handed layup into the net before James’ paw swung behind his head, it was as close as he’ll ever come to a dose of retribution. “I was just kind of like a chicken with my head cut off, just running circles”.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games. We saw what happened previous year. Curry, who had 15 points in the first quarter (10-of-10 from the free throw line), had six turnovers in the first half and finished the game with eight. We love his presence. “We love his voice”, Curry said. And we’re a full group when he’s out here.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.