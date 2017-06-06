NBA Finals roundup: LeBron, Curry make triple-double history

It makes one ask the question how dominant will James have to be when the Series goes back to Cleveland to even extend this one to five games the way Durant and Curry are playing.

LeBron James (18/10/6) ignites the @cavs in the first half of Game 2!

Durant became only the third player in NBA history to score 25 points in his first seven NBA Finals appearances, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Durant with his second double-double of this series scored 33 points, had 13 rebounds and added six assists, along with five blocks and three steals.

Curry, too, posted a triple-double – his first in the post-season – recording 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors, on an National Basketball Association record 14-game playoff win streak, lead 2-0 in the best-of-7 championship series entering Wednesday, June 7 (Thursday, June 8 in Manila) for the 3rd game at Cleveland.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason to keep alive a chance of becoming the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

Delightful, fun, multi-dimensional, high-powered weapons that leave you exhausted just watching them – particularly Durant and Curry, whose play through two games has been transcendent. “So (if) they continue to do that, which I have no doubt in my mind they will, we’ll continue to follow their lead”.

The series received a healthy dose of drama before Sunday’s game when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2. He had been sidelined through much of the playoffs due to complications from back surgery.

“It felt great”, he said. Tristan Thompson played a little bit better than he did in Game 1 but still scored just eight points and the bench once again came up short. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.

Klay Thompson said on Kerr’s return.

The Warriors put their stamp on this game in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors’ stars began trading impossible shot for impossible shot, seemingly trying to one-up each other on the absurdity scale. He discussed the rough third quarter. But Irving struggled from the floor for most of the night – shooting just 8-of-23 on the night.

“We have to figure out a way to get him going early”.

Their largest lead of the third was 16. This kept the Cavaliers from closing the gap and the Warriors won going away.

It only grew from there.

James’ points came on 12-for-18 shooting for the Cavaliers, who shot 45 percent from the field but just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) from 3-point range.

“That’s the look that I see in him throughout this Finals”, Green said. “So they won two games; now we got to go home and regroup”. That’s what they do. “Every mistake you make defensively, they make you pay, and you saw that”, Lue said.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately seek a way to beat the Golden State Warriors, but they are running out of time to prove their NBA Finals rivals aren’t invincible. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it. Following another great regular season in which the sharpshooter shot 46.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game in the process, Thompson all of a sudden went cold once the playoffs began. I thought Klay, he guards so many people out there and he has such a responsibility with Kyrie and switching onto LeBron, and I thought he was fantastic.