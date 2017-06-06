NBA Finals — Warriors crush Cavaliers, 132-113, to take 2-0 lead

Despite Cleveland taking 11 more shots and creating 20 turnovers, the Warriors still won by 19.

The beauty of the Warriors’ depth is that they can have a poor showing from Thompson and hardly miss a beat. It also requires the player to leave his locker room to find the media room, which often can be a bizarrely windy task when the hallways get crowded after the game.Tyronn Lue and Kevin Love, who had 27 points and seven rebounds. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Durant wants to prove he’s a champion after years of big numbers but no titles while Curry and others want to prove last year’s finals loss to Cleveland, when the Cavaliers rallied from 3-1 down to win in the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, was a bump in the road for a dynasty team.

This is the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals. “I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

“Much more physical today than we were in Game One”.

“We’ll win the next game and see what happens from there”, said Cavs forward Tristan Thompson, who might be pulled from the starting lineup to add more scoring punch and defensive versatility.

Comebacking Warrior’s coach Steve Kerr.

That basket pushed the Warriors lead to 10 as Curry let out a scream and the crowd went into a frenzy. “Trust me, we know”.

How can the Cavaliers beat the new Golden State Warriors?

Having Kerr there sure did – the Warriors felt whole again. “No one can stop you.’ To hear those two have that kind of confidence in you, it helped me a lot”. “We love his voice”, Curry said. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history.