New Analyst Ratings On Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Monday, November 9 by Raymond James. Associated Banc Corp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. More interesting news about Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Banc Of California Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Goes Ex …” published on May 26, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Michael Price Buys Banc of California, FMC, Boston Scientific” with publication date: May 25, 2017.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 24.10 on Tuesday. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Associated Banc Corp had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The OTC listed company saw a recent bid of $12.9000 and 1279 shares have traded hands in the session.

Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

On 2/27/2017 Banc of California announced a quarterly dividend of $0.13 2.6% with an ex dividend date of 3/13/2017 which will be payable on 4/3/2017. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 27.08%. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $307,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On 3/6/2017 Jeffrey T Seabold, EVP, sold 15,000 with an average share price of $20.02 per share and the total transaction amounting to $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The fund owned 44,776 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $1,285,145 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC.

On 5/19/2016 Banc of California announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 2.53% with an ex dividend date of 6/13/2016 which will be payable on 7/1/2016. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc Corp were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,566,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,053,000 after buying an additional 190,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 939.7% in the first quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company.

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) for 172,217 shares. The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

