NEW CNA Monitoring Diplomatic Turmoil in Qatar

Why are five of the largest Arab states ganging up on Qatar?

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, the Maldives and a government group in Libya also ended diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday.

A few things worth knowing about Qatar. Qatar and Iran cooperate somewhat over sharing the massive North Field/South Pars natural gas field, from which Qatar draws most of its natural gas exports and thus its huge wealth.

Aside from being Central Command’s Middle East headquarters, the sprawling air base is the nerve center for air campaigns in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and at least 17 other nations, the Air Force said. A fairly cosmopolitan place, the nation was chosen-controversially-as the setting for the 2022 World Cup.

Defense Secretary James Mattis, speaking to reporters on a visit to Australia, predicted that the diplomatic impasse would resolve itself and placed much of the blame on Iran. “This will no doubt cost Qatar a lot”.

The commercial exchange between Qatar and the world in 2016 stood at QAR 324 billion, of which 14% was conducted with Arab countries and 12% with GCC states.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Egypt chose to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in light of the Gulf Arab state’s persistence to take a path against Egypt, and the failure of any attempts to prevent it from supporting terrorist organizations, topped by the Muslim Brotherhood. During the Arab Spring, the emir supported the rebel protesters, using the state-owned TV network, Al-Jazeera, as a propaganda organ for their cause.

But in recent years, Qatar’s approach has gone awry. But, like the Saudis, Qatar has aided and financially supported the Muslim brotherhood, Hamas and al-Qaida, even letting some al-Qaida financiers live openly in the emirate, according to 2014 testimony by U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen.

We have been covering tense relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and the UAE for a while, but it hasn’t ever gotten to the point where they’re not only closing embassies.

The Pentagon similarly expressed that US military aircraft were continuing operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Washington has many reasons to want to promote comity within the region. “It isn’t working anymore”.

The kingdom’s official newspaper published the regulations of these taxes that will come into effect in a few days, including a 50 percent charge on soft drinks and 100 percent on tobacco and its derivatives, as well as energy drinks.

Since being controversially chosen by Federation Internationale de Football Association in 2010 as the host, Qatar has maintained that it is a politically secure nation despite its location in a volatile region. On June 3, the Twitter account of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa was hacked for several hours in an incident his government blamed on Shiite opposition activists, rather than pointing the finger at Iran.

A statement also said Qatar’s incitement of the media and supporting of terrorist activities and financing groups linked to Iran were reasons behind the decision.

Now Qatar is vulnerable.

Saudi Arabia also closed its borders with Qatar, effectively blocking food and other supplies exported by land to Qatar – prompting panicked shoppers to flood supermarkets in Doha. There were long lines to buy food at markets in Qatar on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

Along with Egypt, however, the UAE and Saudi Arabia could be vulnerable to retaliation, being highly dependent on Qatar for liquefied natural gas.

Qatar’s cabinet said earlier it was still open for trade.