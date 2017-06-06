New iMac Pro is Apple’s most powerful ever

While visually it’s very similar to iOS 10, this new version of Apple’s mobile operating system comes with a huge amount of new features. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil is even more responsive with an industry-best, 20-millisecond latency for even more fluid and natural drawing. But perhaps the most exciting update is the fact that Siri can now be used on Apple Watch.

The company is adding a smorgasbord of iPad-specific features to iOS 11, which is expected out later this year. Using new artificial intelligence algorithms, the company’s Photos app features improved. Both models will also be available next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary) in the United States and 37 additional countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future. Most notably there’s a new Siri watch face which will automatically show information that’s most relevant to you. The company used deep-learning to create a new, more expressive voices for Siri. Users will be able to drag and drop content between different apps, access a file system browser, set up spaces with multiple application windows, and save more apps to the Dock on their device’s home screen. This update could break your iPhone or iPad, so it’s a good idea to only install on a spare iPhone and to follow these steps to prepare for the iOS 11 beta.

At the event, held in San Jose on Monday, Apple touted a new peer-to-peer payments service and announced a deal to bring Amazon video content to Apple TV after years of tension between the two companies. Apple wants the App Store to be a place where you can surf and look for new apps or games easily. This might mean letting you know how long it will take you to get home, or flashing up reminders from your calendar. Additional iOS 11 Features:● App Store is redesigned to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before. The store’s 500 million weekly users will see new tabs highlighting curated collections and article-like stories made by Apple, not just developers. The presumably proprietary integrated graphics processor comprises 12 “cores”, and Apple says it can deliver up to 40% faster graphics performance than the old model.

iOS 11 is due out later this year (likely in the September timeframe) with the beta out today for developers.