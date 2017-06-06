New Netflix Schedule Dates Daredevil, Jessica Jones, And Luke Cage Comebacks

EW recently compiled a list of every television show that Marvel now has in production, and as a surprise to many fans of the gritty Netflix shows, the publication added that the big three series would get new seasons next year. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on an absolute tear for years now with its movies. If that’s the case, then there could potentially be more Marvel TV shows on Netflix as well.

We’re looking at three different Marvel Netflix shows this year with Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, and it looks like Netflix is planning on pumping out another three shows for 2018. The shows may also premiere in this order as well with possible release windows putting Jessica Jones out in the spring, Luke Cage in late summer, and Daredevil in the fall/winter. At the moment, the second season of Luke Cage is the most recent renewal on the docket for Marvel.

All three of these shows are confirmed to debut sometime in 2018. If we had to guess, an Elektra spinoff has the biggest potential to go forward.

Iron Fist (already on Netflix), The Defenders, and The Punisher are all coming to Netflix this year. And as much as we’d like to see an R-rated Ghost Rider series on Netflix, that character seems to be tied up at ABC.

It’s exciting to know that Netflix and Marvel are both still hugely committed to bringing fans more of what they love. Granted that The Defenders is only going to tell a story that only takes place within 48 hours, I’m guessing the heroes in the lineup still have a lot of growing to do before they become a fully established team for the second season of The Defenders.

Netflix has plenty of original series to juggle these days, but the site never drifts far from Marvel. For example, 2017 still has The Gifted and Inhumans.