New search underway near home of London Bridge attackers

Butt, 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, while Rachid Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda. Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane have been named as two of the three attackers. The identities of the assailants have not yet been disclosed for fear of compromising the investigation, though police said they know their names.

The police raids have been concentrated in east London, where a dozen people had been detained on Sunday.

Two days from a parliamentary election that has been upended by a van and knife attack that killed seven people in the heart of London, Prime Minister Theresa May’s record on security dominated the campaign agenda on Tuesday.

Police arrested 12 people on Sunday in Barking, east London, but said late on Monday all had been released without charge.

“Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else”, a Metropolitan Police statement said.

During a round of media interviews, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson faced a barrage of questions about whether there had been security failures and about past police cuts.

Debate in Britain grew, meanwhile, about the country’s longstanding practice of most police officers going unarmed.

He said many people were “very anxious that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers, and now is saying that we have a problem”.

Saturday’s attack was the third in as many months involving suspects who had been on the radar of British authorities.

In March, 52-year-old British national Khalid Masood rammed a vehicle into a crowd on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer, in an attack that left five people dead. On Monday, concrete barricades had been erected to separate pedestrians from vehicles on some of the city’s major bridges.

But May defended her government's stance on the issue, saying that her Conservative government had protected police budgets.

Another 36 men and women are hospitalized, 18 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Monday the actions of the attackers were perverse and poisonous, adding that they had no place in Islam.

"The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil and I'm angry and furious that these three men are using to justify their actions the faith that I belong to", he said. All three have been claimed by the Islamic State group. He and Butt both lived in Barking.

Butt was identified by a friend of his to CNN as having appeared in the documentary. Al-Muhajiroun has been linked to Michael Adebolajo, one of the men convicted of slaying British soldier Lee Rigby near a military barracks in southeast London in 2013.

Questions remain over whether investigators had the resources to look into complaints such as those leveled by Butt’s neighbors about his attempts to radicalize children and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives.