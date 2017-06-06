New speaker? Apple hopped on bandwagon before

A customer tries an iPhone 7 at KT Corp.’s Olleh Square flagship store in Seoul, on October 21.

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually where Apple previews its software updates.

Apple’s Live Photos feature is becoming more powerful in iOS 11 with the introduction of a series of new editing tools and effects.

As the device pipeline fills, the company is shining more of a spotlight on hardware to woo the developers needed to create accompanying apps.

IOS 11 will also include an update of Apple Music, which will include sharing options, so you can see what your friends are listening to. Apple TV users will also be able to tune in.

On the hardware front, reports indicate that Apple could be prepping refreshes of both iPads and MacBooks – two products that are due for upgrades.

It is quite unfortunate that Apple is under pressure to put its own smart speaker out on the showcase considering that the brand was the very first among the biggies to bring in a voice assistant.

Apple has finally unveiled its answer to Amazon’s and Google’s smart speakers slash digital assistants – and it’s called HomePod.

Kuo believes that the Apple’s smart speaker will support the AirPlay wireless technology.

Among them is an enhanced multitasking experience, along with the ability to swipe up the Dock from anywhere in the OS from the bottom edge of the device, without returning to the home screen. Apple is a very successful company, but it’s also a firm that trades on its reputation for innovation.

In the past one year, shares of Apple have registered growth of 57.61% compared with the Zacks categorized Computer Mini industry’s gain of 56.10%.

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. Apple’s Siri has not managed to garner as much space in the market and this is a big blow to the tech giant.

Analysts and investors are watching the conference this year for signs of what the company’s next blockbuster product might be a decade after the introduction of its iPhone. So far this year, they have reaped about US$10 billion from the App Store.

The latest version of Apple’s Safari browser will be able to stop automatically playing videos as well as online trackers used for advertisers.