“New trailer for Starship Troopers sequel ‘Traitor of Mars”!

For one night only, theaters across America will air an animated sequel, Traitor of Mars, for the 20th anniversary of the original film.

I mean, it makes sense when you realize that Starship Troopers has had a sequel, two direct-to-video sequels, and a spin-off TV show that was also a CG cartoon.

Dien and Meyer are returning to their roles as Federation troopers Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores along with comedian DRay Davis will also lend his voice to the production.

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions present Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars in United States movie theaters on Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time.

This premiere event includes a special introduction by Casper Van Dien and writer Ed Neumeier, plus behind-the-scenes footage, and filmmakers’ interviews.

There is an animated sequel to Starship Troopers happening.

“We are so excited to be working with Sony to debut Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars in movie theaters nationwide”, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. Tickets for the event will be available online starting June 19. The Federation plans to attack the bug home planet, but while they’re off doing that, the bugs surprise attack Rico’s station on Mars. The new trailer doesn’t give much away: We see a man in tactical armor stumbling across a desert on what appears to be a terra-formed Mars, then some pretty standard action of a drop-ship landing in a ruined city and the soldiers inside immediately being attacked by bugs.

C’mon You Apes, You Wanna Live Forever?! Everybody fights, no one quits. It’s up to us to save the planet. The only Good Bug is a Dead Bug!