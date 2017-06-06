New video released in connection with fatal beating

“This is what witnesses have been saying all along”, said Randall Kallinen, a civil rights lawyer.

Johnny Hernandez, 24, was taken off life support Wednesday after the May 28 fight, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday. His family made the tough decision to remove breathing tubes after it was determined by doctors that Hernandez was brain dead.

Investigators said the deputy’s husband drove up to a Denny’s restaurant in the 17700 block of the Crosby Freeway on Sunday at around 11:40 p.m. His children were in the auto with him as they waited to meet with his wife, an HCSO deputy who was off-duty at the time.

A new cellphone video has surfaced in the case of a Texas man allegedly beaten to death by the husband of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy in a Denny’s parking lot.

The victim was reportedly motionless by the time paramedics arrived.

Video clearly shows the deputy’s husband on top of Hernandez’s back with a strong chokehold around his neck.

An edited version of the video can be seen below.

The husband would not let go.

“She was crying and telling (the man beating Hernandez) stop and he didn’t even stop”, Hernandez’s wife said.

Eyewitnesses reported Hernandez was intoxicated at the restaurant and got into an altercation with a man outside of the restaurant.

Stephenson said the bystander has no relationship to the Thompsons or Hernandez and simply wants the public and the authorities to have a full account of the events that led to Hernandez’s death.

“It’s illegal to record”, she says, though the First Amendment protects the rights of citizens to film in public, including incidents involving police officers.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the incident.

The Hernandez family is left in disbelief, and says the attack happened in front of Hernandez’s young daughter. She insisted he have coffee, but surveillance cameras showed Hernandez walking outside with his wife trying to stop him.

Kallinen has demanded the sheriff’s office allow an independent, outside investigation of the death. He also assured that the deputy’s husband was not receiving preferential treatment because of his wife’s position.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the homicide is still under investigation and stated he is asking for oversight of the HCSO investigation by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think that there should be a respect for privacy, but had there been no video, where would we be today?” Not, yes, he died.

When Hernandez stopped moving, it is said that the off-duty deputy, who is wearing a blue top and red shorts in the video, performed CPR and called for an ambulance.

Philip Stephenson, a Houston attorney for the law offices of Jack B. Carroll, said a man who wishes to remain anonymous sent the video to Carroll and asked him to publish it. Stephenson said the anonymous man witnessed part of the altercation. Sheriff Office officials said they knew about this video then.