New voice, translation abilities, and on-device learning

Cook also launched iOS 11 with over 10 new features.

Apple announced the newest iOS software – iOS 11 – at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address on Monday.

The June Apple Event starts at 10 AM Pacific on June 5th.

And despite not revealing much of anything officially, there are a few things you’ll reportedly be seeing from Apple after the WWDC kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT with CEO Tim Cook taking the stage. You can also stream on the newest Apple TV or the second- or third-gen set-top box with software 6.2 or later. It’s nearly certain to see the next version of iOS ahead of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series, which will hit the markets in September.

Apple generally refrains from making big announcements related to hardware at WWDC. On average, Apple shares have fallen 3.5% during WWDC week.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. It is also available on Apple TV, iPods are supported as well.

One of the most high-profile announcements will likely be the launch of an all-new Siri-powered speaker.

Let us know what you want to see from the new MacBook Pros in the comments.

There are also noteworthy changes coming on the software side. According to this leak, the Cupertino company is preparing a new file management app for the iOS 11. The technology has been rolled out for iOS, but is yet to be ported to Apple’s desktops and laptop computers. It looks as though Apple has been paying attention and is getting ready to make iOS a bit friendlier towards productivity tasks. Additionally, the company may announce updates to tvOS and watchOS. This essentially means that we can see more unified applications which could operate between the two OS in a more smoother way. If Apple were to release a Siri-centric speaker, it could tie the device to other services it offers like its subscription music streaming service, or its News app. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will unveil the Siri speaker at WWDC on Monday and the device will go on the sale in the second half of 2017.

Considering Apple and Amazon have competed with each other in the past, this is exciting news and mends the previous issues between companies.