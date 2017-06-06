Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.43, from 1.52 in 2016Q3. For now, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is the toast of Wall Street as its ABR stands at 1.90 with 4 out of 9 analysts rating the stock a buy. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,980 shares or 0% of the stock.

There has been some buying insider activity on Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 27,160 shares. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.38M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

09/08/2015 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at UBS. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Kcg invested in 0.01% or 57,429 shares. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. (NASDAQ:ACHN) or 1.67 million shares. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 435,720 shares. Pacad Inv Ltd reported 37,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reduced its ownership by selling 803,944 shares a decrease of 15.7% in the quarter. FISHERMAN JASON S bought $39,600 worth of stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. Emory University reported 454,102 shares. (ACHN) now has a value of $5.03 while the company’s 52 week low is at $3.15, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 04/24/17.

The stock increased 11.53% or $0.52 on June 2, reaching $5.03. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The overall volume in the last trading session was 5.24 million shares. It has underperformed by 64.31% the S&P500.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, ACHN earned gross profit of 0, in 2015 0 gross profit, while in 2016 Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company’s market cap is $687.71 Million. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. It now has negative earnings. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system. Therefore 80% are positive. The stock of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Oxford Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 18 by Leerink Swann.

Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) now has a Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.4 Percent. (LNG), 2 of them rate its stock a hold. Chardan Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $5 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Thursday, February 2.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), stock is trading $10.06 above the 52-week high and has displayed a high EPS growth of 8.10% in last 5 years.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) opened at 5.03 on Monday. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ACHN in report on Wednesday, May 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 25 with “Buy”. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,357,000 after buying an additional 646,415 shares during the last quarter. “(ACHN)” was originally published by Stock Observer and is the property of of Stock Observer.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.