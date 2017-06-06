Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Halliburton Company (HAL.F)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,812,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,977,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the period.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 45,551 shares to 355,920 valued at $12.73 million in 2016Q4. Halliburton Co Com now has $38.99B valuation. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,069 shares. The price to earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -11.621176. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. About 74,630 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE:BMO) has risen 10.44% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It was reported on Jun, 5 by Barchart.com. As per Tuesday, January 5, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. It serves a range of clients around the world, including firms, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Savings Bank invested in 4,171 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd reported 392,032 shares. Equity research analysts have given opinions on where they foresees the stock level. LAZ’s profit will be $90.21M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lazard had 25 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Tuesday, November 15. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. Its up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2016Q3. With 1.98 million avg volume, 1 days are for Coca-cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)’s short sellers to cover CCE’s short positions. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj reported 94,971 shares. 7,500 are owned by Cap Advisers. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Paloma Ptnrs holds 38,054 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,359 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.03% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Sarasin & Prtn Llp invested in 849,691 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2016 Q4.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? 125 funds opened positions while 283 raised stakes. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.11% or 378,075 shares. Diligent Limited Co invested in 0.49% or 11,424 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 80,000 shares.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Halliburton Company (HAL) stands at 1.80. Investec Asset Management owns 557,209 shares.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a current MF Rank of 9442. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Volatility 12m of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 23.405100.

Halliburton Company (HAL) traded up 0.55% during trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. Cls Invests Llc invested in 0% or 73 shares. Baring Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 522,100 shares. The Volatility 3m of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 22.578700. Bain Credit LP invested in 54,900 shares.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halliburton Company now shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 0.11%, Quarterly performance is -15.91%, 6 Months performance is -14.67% and yearly performance percentage is 7.52%.

Since December 6, 2016, it had 2 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $8.92 million activity. The insider Carre Eric sold $386,120. 5,390 shares were bought by GERBER MURRY, worth $307,817 on Friday, February 10.

On 1/26/2017 Myrtle L Jones, Insider, sold 874 with an average share price of $58.04 per share and the total transaction amounting to $50,726.96. 24,334 shares were sold by Rainey Joe D, worth $1.35M on Monday, December 12.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Therefore 33% are positive. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $0.98 EPS for the current year. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 26 report. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 18 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 16 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities on Thursday, June 1 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by Loop Capital.

US based company, Halliburton Company (HAL)’s latest closing price distance was at -8.31% from the average-price of 200 days while it maintained a distance from the 50 Day Moving Average at -4.34% and -1.58% compared with the 20 Day Moving Average.