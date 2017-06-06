Neymar, Beckham and Hamilton courtside for NBA Finals

There was an extra dash of star power in the house when Golden State Warriors faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

And after watching LeBron James pull off a magnificent dunk, Neymar couldn’t help but be impressed.

Neymar is enjoying a holiday in the States after what must be classed as a disappointing season for Barca. He was joined by elite Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

Neymar and Hamilton also met National Football League star Odell Beckham at the game.

The Warriors’ duo of Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had a special visit from Barcelona superstar Neymar on Monday (AEDT), and the Brazilian did not arrive empty-handed.

Durant was once again the best player on the court as he electrified the gold-clad sold-out crowd in Oakland with 33 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five blocks three steals.

The Warriors appear to be on the path to the title but last season blew a 3-1 series lead as James and the Cavs took the title in seven games.

Durant isn’t the only one playing excellent basketball for the Warriors to start these NBA Finals, as Steph Curry added 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 assists in his first career NBA Finals triple-double.