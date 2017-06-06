Neymar comes to Game 2 bearing gifts for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green

Kevin Durant was once again unstoppable, finishing with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals, recording a double-double.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

The two are referring to a Thunder-Warriors game back in 2014 when Durant scored 54 points during an OKC win.

Durant has dominated the small forward matchup in the NBA Finals and has been a world of difference from what Barnes was able to give this team a year ago, totaling more blocks (five) in Game 2 than Barnes had the entire series (four).

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals. Durant has proven to be the peace that the Warriors were missing last season. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined. They are now two wins away from making their case as the greatest team of all time.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”.

What was so discouraging for the Cavs is that they played better in Game 2 but the result didn’t really change. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball. “But they’re a team you cannot – you can’t let them go on runs”.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. “That’s what Golden State does”. “I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors. “No, it’s not over”. So we don’t defend homecourt, what happens? “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.