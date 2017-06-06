Nikki Haley: Donald Trump ‘believes the climate is changing’

Despite Trump’s claim that he would renegotiate a climate agreement, many countries immediately announced they would not negotiate another environmental treaty with the US.

The White House hit back on Saturday at criticism of Donald Trump’s decision to scrap a major global climate deal, accusing Europe of trying to “shackle” the United States economy and refusing to acknowledge climate change is real.

Along with Mr Trump, Mr Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer were among those who refused to answer repeated questions on the subject.

Asked by the State of the Union host Jake Tapper if saying the Chinese invented climate change to achieve an economic advantage was “a big box of crazy”, Haley said: “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of that equation”. That’s where it stands.

Among other things, the French video says that the $3bn (£2.3bn) that former US Presdent Barack Obama pledged to the Green Climate Fund is “less per capita than many other countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Sweden”. “Just because the USA got out of a club doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment”.

In an interview on “Meet The Press”, Kerry compared Trump’s pledge to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, to OJ Simpson’s famous 1995 pledge to find the person who killed Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Ms. Haley last week also defended the president’s views on climate change.

The letter is called “We Are Still In” – as in, still in the Paris Accord.

“The president said on Thursday that engagement internationally is something that’s going to continue but what Paris represents is a bad deal for this country and as such is something we need to exit”.

The signatories declared they are dedicated to doing what it takes to curb carbon emissions to keep climate change to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, as the Paris Climate Agreement stipulates.

Mr Christian said the United States withdrawal is not surprising as Mr Trump had made his intentions known earlier.

Ms. Haley vouched that the president not only believes in climate change but that human activity contributes to it.

“Well, frankly, I think the whole question is an effort to get it off the point and the issue of whether Paris is good for this country or not”, said Pruitt.

But Dr Powles said the U.S. withdrawal also raises other questions like whether China will keep its climate funding commitments.