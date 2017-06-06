Nishikori fends off Korean upstart Chung

Rain on Saturday forced the remainder of Kei Nishikori’s third-round match against South Korean Hyeon Chung at the French Open to be pushed to Sunday, with the match seemingly headed to a deciding set.

PARIS (AP) – A combination of luck and ideal tennis helped Kei Nishikori reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Nishikori was leading 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-3 when rain stopped play on Saturday.

“I couldn’t do anything first set, but I tried to play a little more heavy and a little more aggressive sometimes, and it started working a little bit better”. After being bageled just one time in his Grand Slam career before this tournament, it was the second time in this French Open Nishikori dropped a set 6-0.

Nishikori said of the scoreline: “It’s a little bit unusual”.

Chung, who is ranked 67th, had never beaten a top-10 player in six attempts but leveled when play resumed, keeping alive his bid to become the first South Korean to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

That match lasted almost four hours and also saw Nishikori drop a set to love. I think it was a tough match, tough conditions, quite windy, a lot of tension, because we know each other so well. I was able to talk with my coach and regroup again with what I have to do on the court.

The match was suspended a night earlier after the first set because of rain.

“Yeah, I expected a very tough match”.

Nishikori has won just two of 10 matches against Murray, but can’t remember beating the British player at the U.S. Open past year.

World No 290 and qualifier Petra Martic reached the French Open last 16 on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Golubic and Pliskova won the first game, but then lost 12 of the next 13 as they failed to create a single break point against the back-to-back winners in Madrid and Rome last month.

“It’s been a great experience in Paris“, he commented.