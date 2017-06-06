No ‘direct’ proof Russian Federation meddled in United States elections: Putin

Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “nonsense” the idea that Russian Federation has damaging information on Donald Trump – and suggested that U.S. intelligence agents could have meddled with last year’s presidential election. Mr Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information.

And though the program also featured stories from correspondents Cynthia McFadden and Harry Smith, there wasn’t really the kind of blockbuster, stylistic storytelling you would expect from a program trying to challenge CBS’ powerhouse Sunday newsmagazine, 60 Minutes.

Kelly also attempted to ask Putin directly about Russian interference with the U.S.’s 2016 presidential elections, but the Russian president was similarly dismissive.

The Russian leader also denied that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election in the US and suggested that USA intelligence services could have fabricated Russian interference.

Putin told Kelly that the dinner where the two met was routine.

A member of the Senate intelligence committee says “we’ve seen no smoking gun at this point” regarding collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 USA presidential election. I think he will tell you that he, too, is confident of it.

Putin claimed that he never even went back and asked Kislyak about the details of the meeting, stating that he was not interested. “You created a sensation out of nothing, and you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president”. “Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation”, he said. “Do you even understand what you’re asking or not?” “We will absolutely not accept when these sorts of things are used as an instrument of political conflict”. Mr Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Mr Kushner. Putin asked. “Have you all lost your senses over there?” “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” he asked.Putin denied that he had any knowledge of such encounters, at first telling Kelly that there “were no meetings” before clarifying that he had not been informed because there was “nothing to even talk about”. “For me, this is just unbelievable”.

Putin was interviewed in St Petersburg, Russia, on the sidelines of an economic forum. But the interview produced little that was new. There was also a cute, if uncharacteristic, segment dubbed “At the kids table”, featuring children answering questions about why we’re so uncivil these days. The former Fox News anchor recently joined NBC. And while the first episode of any new show is a work in progress nearly by definition, Sunday Night’s debut didn’t reflect much of her personality.

“When we spoke with President Obama about that …”

‘We know more or less what is going to happen.