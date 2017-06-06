No justification for cutting diplomatic ties by Gulf countries

This time, however, they also cut off all travel to and from Qatar and ordered Qatari citizens to leave the countries. Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen. Al-Jazeera news agency, which is based in Doha, Qatar’s capital, was forced to shut down its office in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said it had expelled Qatar from the group. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

“They are kind of putting them under sanctions”, he said.

The move closes Qatar’s only land crossing, the border it shares with Saudi Arabia. Qataris who often cross the border to shop in Saudi Arabia will be blocked, and several airlines have suspended service.

With production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Qatar’s crude output ranks as one of the smallest among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but tension within the cartel could weaken the supply deal aimed at supporting prices.

The crisis was likely to have wide-ranging consequences, for Qatar and its citizens as well as the Middle East and Western interests.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Monday’s announcement would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace.

The breaking of ties comes two weeks after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE blocked Qatari news sites, including Al Jazeera.

“I think it’s still going to be a bit of a debate on the true impact it can have on the oil market”, said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix.

Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of supporting “multiple terrorist and sectarian groups…including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State), and Al Qaida”. Wahabi said Qatar has been unwilling to enforce restrictions on terrorism financing and to partner with the US on counterterrorism the way Saudi Arabia has.

During Trump’s visit, where he met in Riyadh with 50 Muslim leaders, he encouraged Muslim allies to take the lead in combating extremism and blamed Iran for instability in the Middle East. Predominantly Shitte Iran is the regional competitor of largely Sunni Saudi Arabia. Qatar is predominantly Sunni, with a Shiite minority.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers severed diplomatic ties Monday with Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich nation that is home to a major US military base, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and backing Iran.

Many in Qatar expressed shock over the sudden crisis, especially since it came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

US officials insisted that the rift would not affect the regional coalition fighting Islamic State.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the breaking of ties will not effect the counter-ISIS campaign.

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which is home to the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command. The base, 20 miles southwest of Doha, is home to 10,000 troops as well as bomber jets, refueling planes, cargo aircraft and a high-tech center where USA commanders and allies orchestrate the daily air war against Islamic State militants.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was recently quoted as telling official media as speaking out in support of Iran, against the Gulf states and Egypt, claiming his country has a good relationship with Israel, defending Hizbullah, and admitting to strained relations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, the report said. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the decision would affect its operations.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened by Trump’s visit, which saw the new president clearly align U.S. interests with Riyadh and lash out at Iran.

Michael Knights, a Boston-based analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the message sent by US officials at the Riyadh summit was clear: “Trump has subcontracted the fight against political Islam to them and they need to take the lead”. “There’s always been this tension with Qatar, this rivalry between the UAE and Qatar, the Saudis and Qatar”.