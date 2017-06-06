No One Noticed Katy Perry’s Incredible Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims

(Radio.com) “Despite all the things that have been going on I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”, Pharrell Williams said to the sold-out crowd of 50,000-plus at the Old Trafford cricket ground early in Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert.

It was to honor 22 people killed at Grande’s Manchester concert in May. “Manchester is such an incredible place”.

The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn. “We were there in Manchester (arena) as well, I was hit”.

After Williams, former One Direction star Horan took to the stage, leaving fans in tears as he dedicated “This Town” to the victims.

But, when Little Mix took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of their hit single Wings on Sunday night, little did they know that their revealing outfits would make many people on social media unhappy.

“Thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong”.

About an hour into the concert, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun came on stage to do the honours before introducing the singer.

“And this is so lovely. This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. Even as Grande talked about her conversation with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who was killed in the attack, she said she had to redesign the set list to accommodate her assurance that “Olivia wouldn’t have wanted [me to cry]. We changed everything.” Grande performed “Break Free”, “One Last Time”, and more of her songs, also joining the Black Eyed Peas onstage for their song “Where is the Love?” and singing a duet of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” with Cyrus.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, she said.