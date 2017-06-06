No plans to change our posture in Qatar — US military

An aerial view of Doha’s diplomatic area March 21, 2013.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen were among those to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on the grounds that Doha supported extremist groups “that aim to destabilise the region”.

The decision plunged Qatar into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

The crisis comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia for a summit with Arab leaders.

“What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance”, tweeted Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, referring to Trump’s joining in a traditional dance with the Saudi king at the meeting.

The crisis is the worst to hit Gulf Arab nations since the creation in 1981 of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grouping Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The cartel recently agreed to limit production for another nine months, but a proxy fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia could make it hard to coordinate among their respective allies.

“People have stormed into the supermarket hoarding food, especially imported ones”.

Another potential early victim could be this year’s Gulf Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in December in Doha. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded with anger, blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

But US officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, say the diplomatic rift will not disrupt that campaign.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The United States called for a resolution of the dispute soon, saying its partnerships with Gulf nations were vital.

“Now is a time that we should be more united than ever”, said Aamer Hassan, a Canadian living in Qatar.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large US military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

“There will be a crisis for them maybe in the next month or so until they figure out their supply chain”, another Middle East trade source said.

“It potentially creates openings for the pro-Iranian camp, at least in terms of public opinion within the Arab world – Arab nationalists will side with Qatar, Islamists will side with Qatar, some liberals will side with Qatar too”.

Doha subsequently cultivated not only Islamists like America’s foes Iran, Hamas and the Taliban in pursuit of leverage, but also Washington itself, hosting the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East. It has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes. “The forefront of these groups is the Muslim Brotherhood and political Islam”.

And Qatar has done little to assuage Saudi fears. The Brotherhood denies this, saying it supports only peaceful politics.

Later in the day, the kingdom shut the Saudi bureau of al Jazeera.

Both the UAE and Egypt made the announcement on their state-run news agencies within minutes of each other. The countries also said they planned to suspend air and sea travel to and from Qatar, which shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar reacted with fury, denying any support for extremists and accusing its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under “guardianship”.

The states suspended diplomatic relations, in a similar vein to what Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE did in 2014 for eight months when they withdrew their ambassadors from Doha.

Saudi Arabia said it was taking the action to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $47.51 per barrel, up 11 cents from their previous close, but down 7.3 percent from May 25.