No plans to change posture in Qatar amid diplomatic crisis — USA military

It seems this may be the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Middle East in years.

“The state of Qatar has been subjected to a campaign of lies that have reached the point of complete fabrication”, the statement said, blaming “a hidden plan to undermine the state of Qatar”.

Qatar, a country of 2.4 million, shares a border with Saudi Arabia and imports nearly all of its food, about 40 percent directly from the kingdom.

In one store queues were up to 25-people deep as shoppers piled trollies and baskets high with supplies from rice to nappies.

Saudi officials attributed the decision to cut diplomatic ties to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region”.

Gulf states have long accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood. The Russian reaction was also cautious, saying Saudi and Egyptian claims about Qatari support for terrorist activities should be examined more closely.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia shut down the Qatari broadcaster in its territory and took it off the air. In the UAE, a subsidiary satellite network, beIn Sports, went offline.

And he cited in particular “the malign Iranian influence and Iranian-related threats which exist on Saudi Arabia’s borders on all sides”. Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations. IMMEDIATE IMPACT IN GULF REGION ► Air travel across Gulf region and beyond faces major disruption.

The dispute saw Qatari share prices close down 7.58 percent. Saudi Arabia and the UAE also announced they were suspending flights to Qatar and banned their citizens from travelling to Doha.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE all requested Qatari nationals to leave within two weeks.

Qatar Airways suspended all flights.

Turkey, which has good relations with Qatar and other Persian Gulf countries, has offered to mediate the diplomatic conflict.

The move came just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia and vowed to improve ties with both Riyadh and Cairo to combat terrorism and contain Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the move was rooted in longstanding differences and urged the parties to resolve them.

He encouraged Qatar and its neighbours to “sit down together”.

And Qatar’s longtime links to Iran also worry Saudi leaders. For the same reason, in order not to make a hasty move that could put Turkey in a more hard position later on, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Ankara was “saddened” by the crisis and was ready to do whatever is necessary to help cool down the tension.

Russian Federation said President Vladimir Putin spoke to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the dispute, adding both had “called all interested countries to dialogue”.

Early signs of an impending crisis emerged last month. On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

The US has been the main supplier of arms to the monarchy.

Doha denied the comments and denounced a “shameful cybercrime”. Three years ago, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over its backing of then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.

Adam Baron, visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the row represents “an unprecedented uptick in tensions within the GCC”.