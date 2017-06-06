No result again gives Australia hopes a cold shower

Australia looked set to clinch an easy win, making 83 for 1 at the end of 16 overs in their chase of 183, but rain did not let that happen.

Both sides will take a point, with England still top of the group.

England beat Bangladesh in their opening match and have been transformed in the white ball game under former NSW coach Trevor Bayliss over the past two years.

No less impressive was David Warner later passing 4,000 one-day global runs in his 93rd innings, the fastest Australian to do so and third fastest player in history.

Here, they had the upper hand as they calmly moved towards Bangladesh’s total.

“They had two left-handers in at one stage batting for a while”, Smith said after rain frustratingly denied Australia a shot at victory.

It was an innings that was very unlike David Warner, who en route his unbeaten 40 off 40, reached the landmark of being the fastest Australian to 4000 runs.

Ably supported by Smith, Australia got themselves into prime position, before the rain intervened.

Bangladesh opted to bat despite the gloomy overhead conditions, and would have been confident of posting a good score after their impressive antics against England.

Travis Head went seven overs without conceding a boundary before Tamim launched successive off-side sixes off the part-time spinner, who exacted revenge by trapping an advancing Shakib lbw.

Tamim Iqbal had earlier top scored for Bangladesh with 95 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan was next best some way back on 29. In the event a second no result after New Zealand in Cardiff leaves Australia perilously placed.

Zampa, however, struck off his second ball, tossing it up enough to tempt Sabbir Rahman into the drive that went straight to Smith at cover.

Adam Zampa had to wait until after the 34th over before getting on to bowl but picked up two wickets quickly before Mitchell Starc (4/29) ran through the tail with ruthless efficiency with the Tigers slumping to 182 all out.

The Blackcaps are still in with a good chance of qualifying for the Champions Trophy knockouts after Australia’s match against Bangladesh was spoiled by the inclement English weather.

Yesterday morning’s wash-out at The Oval has put Australia on a collision course with an early exit unless it can knock off the hosts, and tournament favourites, at Edgbaston.

“If we take a step back, we’ve already lost the game before stepping out there”. “I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham”. “We have to play hard again, but we beat New Zealand in Ireland (in a warm-up match) so you never know”, added Bangladesh skipper Mortaza.

Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.