Noomi Rapace Has Her Hands Full In “Seven Sisters”

Seven Sisters is due for release in France on 23 August, but good news for the rest of us is that Netflix have picked this up for distribution in the USA and other territories – so hopefully this’ll end up available locally too. The first full trailer has debuted for a sci-fi thriller titled Seven Sisters, also going by the name What Happened to Monday? Seven Sisters is very self-explanatory, but the old title is the more memorable of the two. Rapace is a decent actor and it’s always interesting to see an actor stretch their legs in challenging roles – playing seven different characters convincingly in a single movie is certainly a challenge. Since her breakout performance in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the movies she’s starred in have varied in quality, but she’s shined in more performance-driven movies, like The Drop. However, this trailer doesn’t really flaunt that element of the movie, so I’ll hold out until I see some more footage. The movie is set on a overpopulated Earth in the year 2073, and the global government introduces a one-child policy in order to tamp down population growth. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman. Starring Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), the dystopian film follows seven identical twins who are forced to keep their identities a secret.