Novak Djokovic sinks Ramos-Vinolas to reach quarter-finals

This, however, was their first ever meeting on clay. The febrile crowd roared her to such an extent that Spaniard Muguruza broke down in tears in her post-match news conference. “It s very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time“, said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

He became the first player to hold three major titles on three different surfaces at the same time when he won the 2009 Australian Open with a five-set success against that man Federer again. “I have to change something compared to the last matches“, Thiem, the youngest of the quarter-finalists, said.

But Ostapenko would lift her game in the final two sets to advance to her first Grand Slam quarter-final, while for Stosur, the loss ensured she would lose her title as Australia’s highest-ranked female to Daria Gavrilova when the rankings are updated next Monday.

“But she was up against Serena and Maria (Sharapova) all that time“. That happened less than an hour after defending champion Garbine Muguruza was beaten 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 by 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nishikori had been two sets up but Chung fought back and was 3-0 up in the fourth when play was called off.

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft, 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won, 6-4, 7-5, against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1 6-1.

HOW THE SEEDS FARED: Women’s top 10 seeds Svetlana Kuznetsova, Venus Williams and Muguruza were sent packing – Caroline Wozniacki, Timea Bacsinszky and Mladenovic advancing at their expense.

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem also reached quarterfinals for a second successive year with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The 24-year-old Mladenovic never had been past the third round at her home major – and has never made it beyond the quarterfinals at any other.

“It’s obviously very bad what’s happening, or what’s happened the last few weeks, and obviously what happened here in the past, as well, ” said former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki, who is Danish. So close to setting up the ultimate test at the French Open, a match against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal powered into the French Open quarter-finals with the fourth straight sets victory of his campaign at Roland Garros over Rafa Bautista Agut.

“La Monf” was due to play 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka overnight. Eurosport will broadcast LIVE coverage of the French Open, from the qualifying round which takes place 22-26, right through to the men’s final on 11 June.

The Spaniard, who is famous for his meticulous routines on court, is on track for a 10th title at Roland Garros.