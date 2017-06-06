NY, Mass. attorney generals urge FCC to stop ‘ringless robocalling’

The TCPA was enacted by Congress in 1991, and created to protect consumers from unwanted and invasive calls.

New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman is pushing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop “ringless robocall” messages.

Healey signed a letter along with attorneys general in NY and Kentucky stating that an exemption would give companies a free pass to spam Americans’ phones.

The NY Times tackled the incredibly annoying phenomenon in a recent article-you know, when you suddenly notice there’s a new voicemail on your cellphone but you didn’t even hear/feel the phone ring even though you’ve been holding it the entire time! The companies want an exemption to the robocall rules, saying they shouldn’t be considered “calls“.

The goal of the TCPA is to protect consumers from unwanted and intrusive calls.

The letter points out that these ringless robocalls prevent consumers from blocking unwanted messages with numerous latest call blocking apps for mobile phones.

“Protecting Kentuckians from the constant barrage of unwanted scam and robocalls is an ongoing priority of my office”, said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Those who rely on prepaid cellphones or have limited minutes would incur expenses while checking the voicemails.

Republicans have supported the ringless voicemail firms.

“Political organizations like the RNC use all manner of communications to discuss political and governmental issues and to solicit donations – including direct-to-voicemail messages”, the RNC wrote. “It was literally a telemarketing voice mail to try to sell telemarketing systems”.