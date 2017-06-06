Oil prices dip on fears Middle East spat could harm OPEC cuts

OPEC and the non-OPEC producers that are part of the production cut deal may consider deepening the output cuts at the cartel’s next meeting in Vienna in November, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Qatar is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG). But Brent later reversed gains, trading down 59 cents at $49.36 a barrel by 1322 GMT (9:22 a.m. ET). In fact, Brent crude, the global benchmark, slid below US$50 a barrel today in Asian trade, indicating that no amount of assurances from OPEC or Russian Federation could push prices up unless they are supported by hard evidence.

“There is not much geopolitical risk premium priced into oil right now, (but) if tensions do ratchet higher between the key OPEC producers, like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, then the market will start paying attention to this”, said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at consultants Energy Aspects.

It’s hard to imagine a more clearly phrased clarion call for contrarian traders than the one made by an April 20 Bloomberg headline: “Goldman Says Ignore the Technical, Savor the Fundamental on Oil”.

Saudi Aramco raised the July official selling prices for its Arab Light grade to all major regions of Asia, Northwest Europe, and the United States on Sunday.

Shipping data tracked by Reuters revealed that in May OPEC shipped 24.3 million bpd around the world, down by half a million bpd from April and considerably lower than the five month average to May, which stood at 25.1 million bpd.

Brent futures have fallen more than 8 percent from their open on May 25, when OPEC opted to extend production cuts into 2018.

Crude output in the United States, which is not participating in the supply cuts, has jumped more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.34 million bpd, close to levels of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation.

The increased production and an increase in the numbers of operating rigs remain a concern for the oil bulls.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments in June 2017 are the strengthening of the Rand against the US Dollar during the period under review and the average decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the worldwide markets in line with the lower crude oil prices.